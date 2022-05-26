Shefford to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with beacon lighting and summer fete

The Civic Celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be held on June 2 in the town centre, near the War Memorial, and be timed to coincide with similar events being held nationally and internationally.
At 2pm the town crier will read a proclamation, before events kick off during the evening with coffee and cakes served in St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, at 9pm.
At 9.35pm a piper will then play 'Diu Regnare' and a Bugle Call 'Majesty' will be played at 9.40pm.
Afterwards, a beacon will be lit at 9.45pm and the evening will end with a 'Song for the Commonwealth'.
The Shefford Town Memorial Association (STMA) will also be holding its Summer Fete, on Sunday June 5.
Residents are invited to the STMA, Hitchin Road, Shefford to enjoy craft and local product stalls, food trucks, family games, rides, and more.