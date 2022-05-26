Shefford to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with beacon lighting and summer fete

The Civic Celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be held on June 2 in the town centre, near the War Memorial, and be timed to coincide with similar events being held nationally and internationally.

At 2pm the town crier will read a proclamation, before events kick off during the evening with coffee and cakes served in St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, at 9pm.

At 9.35pm a piper will then play 'Diu Regnare' and a Bugle Call 'Majesty' will be played at 9.40pm.

Afterwards, a beacon will be lit at 9.45pm and the evening will end with a 'Song for the Commonwealth'.

The Shefford Town Memorial Association (STMA) will also be holding its Summer Fete, on Sunday June 5.