Shop local scheme in Sandy praised - with businesses thanked for helping welcome shoppers back to the high street

Sandy’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor enjoyed a visit to several town centre businesses last week to talk about the special offers they have contributed to the ‘Shop Sandy’ voucher scheme, which is running throughout the month.

Councillors Martin Pettitt and Joanna Hewitt thanked the local business owners who have taken part and offered generous savings or free gifts to local customers, to help welcome them back to Sandy High Street.

A total of 15 town centre businesses are offering deals, savings and free gifts during August, when customers use vouchers from the leaflet produced by the Town Council and Sandy Centre Group.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor with David, of Gunns Bakery. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Mayor, Councillor Martin Pettitt said: "I warmly applaud the efforts of the Sandy Centre Group and believe we should all thank the retail and other town centre businesses for their generous support of the voucher scheme, aimed at encouraging residents to shop local.

"The Deputy Mayor and I have visited several shopkeepers and seen for ourselves how their resolve and dedication will contribute so much to the wellbeing and prosperity of Sandy, as we all work together to emerge stronger from the pandemic."

The leaflets were produced with funding from the government’s Welcome Back Fund, facilitated by Central Bedfordshire Council.

This grant fund aims to support the safe return to high streets around the country, following the pandemic. The council has also used this grant to enhance the town centre with lamppost banners promoting Sandy’s features and colourful bunting, showing the celebration of the town centre re-opening.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor with Jake, of J.S. Alsford & Co. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

New planters, decorative tree lighting and a high street map and directory are also due to be installed soon with help from the Welcome Back Fund.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman added: "Any residents who haven’t yet received the leaflet through their door can collect one from the council offices at 10 Cambridge Road, or from the Neighbourhood Plan stall at the Summer Street Market on Sunday 22nd August, 10am-4pm, in Sandy Market Square.

"Get your leaflet and make sure not to miss out on these great offers while supporting your local High Street!"

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor with Lisa, of The Flower Room. Photo: Sandy Town Council.