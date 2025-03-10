Shuttleworth and Sandy businesses win big at Hitched wedding awards

I do, I do, I do! If you're thinking of tying the knot in the Biggleswade area then Hitched.co.uk has found the perfect businesses to ensure that your day sparkles.

The wedding planning website has crowned its Bedfordshire champions for the Wedding Awards 2025 – and Shuttleworth and Sandy companies have come up trumps.

Take a look at the list below to see who has been victorious – and click the links to find out if they could be a match made in heaven for your dream day.

Categories:

Hitched.co.uk Wedding Awards 2025: Bedfordshire winners. Websites - (top) Shuttleworth and MC Wedding Cars; (bottom) 1st Class Event Specialists.

Wedding Venues

"A five-thousand-acre estate event venue home to several inviting wedding spaces, including the The Collection's Hangar 3, The Swiss Garden, Parkland, and The Shuttleworth House. These facilities offer everything from traditional to contemporary settings."

Wedding Cars and Travel

"A luxury transportation company” with a fleet of vintage and vintage-style cars – "arrive in style at your ceremony and reception with the assistance of MC Wedding Cars’ professional chauffeurs."

Decorative Hire

"A family-run decor hire business offering services to couples for their weddings and other special occasions. This dedicated team boasts over 20 years of experience in the wedding industry and loves working with nearlyweds to mark their special day."

Hitched.co.uk – part of The Knot Worldwide Inc – crowned its winners based on the number of positive reviews that wedding businesses got from their clients in 2024. And who better to be the judges than the newlyweds themselves?

Click here to see the full list of winners for Bedfordshire.