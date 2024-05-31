Members of the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service recently hands over the keys of a service van to the Airfield Volunteer Fire Service at the Shuttleworth Collection. The donation will support the Shuttleworth Trust’s mission and its volunteer firefighters to promote fire safety and airfield response.

The handover took place at the historic Shuttleworth Collection, with key figures from both organisations in attendance. Representing BFRS were chief fire officer Andrew Hopkinson, Fire Authority vice chair Cllr Michael Headley and transport and engineering manager Wayne Bartrum.

Receiving the donation, on behalf of the Shuttleworth Collection, were volunteers from the AVFS, including chair of trustees Paul Mackin MBE.

During the event, Wayne Bartrum said: "We are delighted to support the Shuttleworth Collection and its volunteer fire service. This van will provide essential support for their operations, helping to ensure the safety and preservation of this unique site."

Paul Mackin MBE expressed his gratitude and said: "The donation of this van is a significant boost for our volunteer fire service. It enhances our capability to respond effectively and maintain the safety standards that are crucial for the Shuttleworth Collection.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for their generosity."

The Shuttleworth Collection, run by the Shuttleworth Trust, is renowned for its dedication to preserving and showcasing historical aircraft and vehicles. The AVFS plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the collection, making the donated van an invaluable asset for their operations.