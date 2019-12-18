Slimming World members donate trolleys of food to Preen in Biggleswade

Members of Slimming World in Sandy have donated three trolleys of food to Preen in Biggleswade.

Preen Community Interest Company have been arranging Christmas food hampers for families and people in need this winter.

Joyce took the donations to Preen in Biggleswade

Around 180 members from the Slimming World group in Sandy contributed to the donation to help support the community.

Joyce Millson, Slimming World consultant, said: “Slimming World supports local residents to re-balance their eating habits and lose weight without ever going hungry.

“Knowing that local families are struggling to eat well, they wanted to do something to help.

“We wanted to do our bit for the community and give something to those who may need a helping hand this Christmas.

“Slimming World is all about helping out in the local area.

“We donated the basic items really, as well as some toiletries, cleaning products and sanitary items for ladies.”

> For more information about Preen visit: www.preenreuse.com.