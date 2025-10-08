Spurs legend helps unveil bench in memory of Biggleswade teenager Olly

Former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Micky Hazard attended the unveiling of a bench in Biggleswade to honour teenager Olly Holley who died in 2006.

He was joined by Olly’s family and friends at the unveiling of the seat by The Legend on the Bench charity, in Kitelands Park, on Thursday (October 2).

The bench, engraved with contact details for mental health services, honours the life of Olly, who was just 18 when he took his own life nearly 20 years ago.

Olly would have celebrated his 37th birthday in July.

Olly's family at the unveiling of the bench including his parents Caroline and Wayne and sisters Abbie and Laura

His sister Laura said: “Our family teamed up with the charity Legend on the Bench to raise money for a bench to be placed in Kitelands Park. The bench has a QR code featuring a little about Olly but also organisations and their phone numbers of people who are there to listen and to help.

"There is also a light on the bench so it can be seen, even in the dark. Suicide and mental health issues are such a huge problem and generally people don’t want to talk about them but hopefully this bench can help. Even if it helps one person it will have been worth it.”

Laura said her mother, Caroline, helped set up a service for bereaved families as part of her work with mental health charity CHUMS and wanted to do something in Olly’s memory.

To honour his life the family joined forces with the Legend on the Bench charity, launched by Spurs footballer Micky Hazard, in 2023, after his nephew, Jay, took his own life at the age of 23.

Micky Hazard, pictured seated on the bench following its unveiling in Kitelands Park Thursday (October 2)

The charity’s mission is to place a bench in every park across the UK, offering more than just a place to rest as it helps connect those in need with life-saving mental health support via a QR code.

Added Laura: “It grew from there really. After contacting the charity we then started a JustGiving page to raise funds for the bench which will act as a timeless tribute to Olly.

"We chose Kitelands Park for the location and it will be there as a permanent tribute to Olly. The unveiling was carried out by the family and the event was attended by Micky Hazard and other friends and supporters.

"I’ll always remember Olly as cheeky, funny and someone who told a good joke and was always thoughtful and loving.

Olly aged about seven, pulling a cheeky face for a school photo

“We, as a family, can never forget what happened but we have to carry on and the bench will help his memory live on.”

A post on the Legend on the Bench charity website states: “Caroline (Olly’s mother) delivered one of the most heartfelt and courageous speeches we’ve ever heard, paying a deeply moving tribute to her wonderful son. Surrounded by Olly’s family, the unveiling was a poignant and emotional moment, with tears shed in his memory.”

> Find out more about mental health support charities here.

