St Andrew’s Church Biggleswade raises £6k at Country Fayre 40th anniversary special
The Fayre, held in the grounds of St Andrew’s Church last Saturday, ( September 20) supported the Willow Foundation and MS Trust, raising £6,000.
The event included an action-packed arena with entertainment, a tea room, barbecue and tasty bacon butties plus a selection of local crafts and fresh produce, and inflatables for the children.
An exhibition was held in the church to mark the special anniversary, which showcased 40 years of the fayre’s history – a perfect way to reflect on how this community event has grown over the decades.
Spokesperson Nick Gurney said: ”There were many stalls including tombolas a raffle, an assault course, second-hand toys, a penalty shoot out, tea shop, bacon and barbecue.
"A fantastic arena programme saw many local organisations and local schools contribute to the day long entertainment. “In the church there was an exhibition celebrating 40 years of the Country Fayre with details of all of the charities that had been supported during that time and some of the notable events of the last 40 years. “St Andrew’s Church would like to say thank you to everyone who came along, everyone who helped run a stall, everyone who took part in the arena, and everyone who donated in any way. It was a great day.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.