St Andrew’s Church Biggleswade raises £6k at Country Fayre 40th anniversary special

The sun came out and so did a huge crowd to support to support St Andrew's Church 40th anniversary Country Fayre.

The Fayre, held in the grounds of St Andrew’s Church last Saturday, ( September 20) supported the Willow Foundation and MS Trust, raising £6,000.

The event included an action-packed arena with entertainment, a tea room, barbecue and tasty bacon butties plus a selection of local crafts and fresh produce, and inflatables for the children.

An exhibition was held in the church to mark the special anniversary, which showcased 40 years of the fayre’s history – a perfect way to reflect on how this community event has grown over the decades.

A huge turnout helped raise £6,000 for charity

Spokesperson Nick Gurney said: ”There were many stalls including tombolas a raffle, an assault course, second-hand toys, a penalty shoot out, tea shop, bacon and barbecue.

"A fantastic arena programme saw many local organisations and local schools contribute to the day long entertainment. “In the church there was an exhibition celebrating 40 years of the Country Fayre with details of all of the charities that had been supported during that time and some of the notable events of the last 40 years. “St Andrew’s Church would like to say thank you to everyone who came along, everyone who helped run a stall, everyone who took part in the arena, and everyone who donated in any way. It was a great day.”

