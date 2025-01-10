Stotfold charity faces 'busiest month of year' as Cost of Living Crisis still bites
The Need Project, High Street, gave away 880 food parcels and £20,000 worth of presents this December – while its winter donation drive saw a whopping 40,000 tins received from the public, smashing its target by 10,000.
However, as January hits hard for many families, there is no rest for the hardworking team after Christmas.
Gordon Hamilton, project leader, said: "Demand has gone up massively across the year [2024] – and January is always our busiest month.
"I think because it's five weeks long and people have spent their Christmas money. It's always colder, people need the heating on.
"We're up to 208 parcels in January so far [January 8] – and bear in mind we have only been running for six days."
The busy team at The Need Project featured in the Chronicle before Christmas to promote its winter stock drive. The team received an "incredible" 40,000 tins, as well as kind festive donations of mince pies and chocolates.
Businesses also put Christmas 'giving' trees up – encouraging customers to leave a gift underneath for the charity to give out – while they recently had some very humbling monetary donations.
Gordon said: "We received two large donations from a very generous couple. They had obviously bought into what we are trying to do in the community.
"The other day I opened an envelope that was put through the letterbox. There was a card with thanks, and inside was £28. They had stretched themselves to put in that £28, not £20, and gone through their purse to give that extra £8."
The Need Project provides food parcels to those in poverty and hardship, while it also signposts people in the direction of emotional, professional and pastoral care.
It is a Christian organisation, which receives referrals, and says it’s motivated by Jesus’ teaching on poverty and injustice.
Gordon added: "It makes no difference what colour, creed, or background you have; if you are in need, we will provide food. It's not rocket sciene what the Bible says – it's to feed hungry people."
The Need Project supported 1,176 adults, 296 pensioners, and 1,641 children this December – and all thanks to kind donations.
Gordon said: "We had one mother in tears because she was able to give her children presents.
"I think people don't like asking for help or feel embarrassed but we supported around 800 people last month. More and more people are falling into the poverty trap – it's everywhere, in every town or village you can think of, from Fairfield Park to Woburn."
The Need Project now has a very exciting year ahead as it is hoping to move to new premises in the local area and develop its headquarters into "more of a community space".
The charity has bases in Stotfold, Cranfield, Gamlingay, and Flitwick. Click here to find out how you can donate and where its drop off points are.
Gordon concluded: "It's the fact that people understand how grateful we are – thank you to every single person everywhere who has donated.
"We are literally gobsmacked with the support we have got."
