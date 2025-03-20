Stotfold Twirlers hosting bingo night tomorrow to raise money for new tracksuits

By Jo Robinson
Published 20th Mar 2025, 18:03 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 18:11 BST

A Stotfold baton twirling and acro club is hosting a bingo and raffle fundraiser tomorrow evening (March 21).

The Stotfold Twirlers are inviting the community to the town's Conservative Club from 6.45pm for what promises to be a night of fun, laughter – and full houses!

The team are aiming to raise as much money as possible for new tracksuit jackets for competitions, as they have some big shows coming up.

Coach Sonia Crook, said: "We have around 12 girls at present and some have been twirling for a number of years.

The event poster. Image supplied by: Stotfold Twirlers.placeholder image
The event poster. Image supplied by: Stotfold Twirlers.

"This year they are already participating in an area competition in Kent and Leicester and we are looking forward to competing at the United Twirl England UK Open and Nationals at Easter and the early May bank holiday."

Over the previous two years that club has been "highly successful", winning national champion titles, British open titles, and two 'overall age' titles.

One of their older girls has also obtained medals at a European level.

Sonia added: "This year we are part of United Twirl England where the two largest associations in England have joined in hope of Olympic recognition in future years."

As the club's activity is not yet recognised as a sport, everything the Stotfold Twirlers do is funded by parents and community events.

The club is very grateful to anyone who can take part in the bingo night tomorrow and help to raise money.

An adult ticket costs £10. A child ticket costs £5.

Doors open at 6.45pm. Eyes down is at 7.30pm at the latest.

Email [email protected] or message their Facebook page for more information.

