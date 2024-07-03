Student from Sandy takes on 24-hour mountain mission for cancer charity The Eve Appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An adventurous student from Sandy is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge to honour his late grandmother's cancer battle.

Miles Elliott, 19, along with his friends – Ben Febery-Watts and Abbie Haynes – will climb three of Britain's highest mountains in just 24 hours - and all in aid of charity.

The determined team aims to raise as much money as possible for The Eve Appeal, in memory of Miles's nan, Claire Overy, who bravely fought ovarian cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miles said: "My nan was an excellent woman with outstanding determination, an incredible work ethic, and a considerable amount of love in her heart. Sadly, she passed away in 2007, which means I didn’t get to spend much time with her. She was so brave to get up every day and carry on.

The Three Peaks team: Miles Elliott (top left), David Moult (top right), Ben Febery-Watts (bottom left), Abigail Haynes (bottom right). Right image: A young Miles with his beloved nan, Claire.

"If I can see old photos, I can remember snapshot images; there's a picture of us walking down the street together and I can remember looking up.

"That's why I'm doing it; the money raised will give someone that little bit longer with their family; I didn't get the time to spend with my nan – I want to give back so other people have the chance to."

Miles was inspired to help thanks to his mum, Anne Elliott-Flockhart, who runs yearly tea parties in aid of The Eve Appeal, a charity which funds research into gynaecological cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He previously took on another physical challenge for the cause - running four miles every four hours for 48 hours - and raised an impressive £1,300. Now, an even greater test lies before him.

Miles said: "I think the sleep deprivation will be the biggest challenge. We'll be able to nap during the car journeys, but we might not be able to because of the adrenaline rush – we’ve got three of the biggest UK mountains to climb!"

The team will travel to Scotland on August 13, ready to scale Ben Nevis from midday on August 14.

They will then travel back across the border to Scafell Pike for 11pm before finally heading to Wales to ascend and descend Mount Snowdon before midday on August 15.

"It's going to be a difficult task!" exclaimed Miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer leader at Biggleswade Armstrong Scouts has chosen his fellow mountaineering companions wisely, with Ben, Abbie and the team's driver, David Moult, all having admirable adventuring credentials.

The group are all former members of Biggleswade Phoenix Explorers, with David the assistant district commissioner for Biggleswade District Scouts, and a volunteer with Biggleswade Irwin Scouts, while Ben is the leader of the Bigg Waders network.

"I'm looking forward to doing it as a team and raising as much money as possible," concluded Miles.

The Eve Appeal funds research into the prevention and earlier diagnosis of all five gynaecological cancers - womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vagina - and raises awareness about symptoms. Every day 60 women in the UK are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer and 21 die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's far too many wives, daughters, sisters, partners and friends," says the charity.

To help Miles raise as much money as possible, please donate online and share the team's JustGiving page.