Sunday on the Square 'resounding success' as over 2,000 residents visit Biggleswade town centre

The first ever Sunday on the Square event organised by Biggleswade's recently formed BBC (Biggleswade Business Community) took place at the weekend.

The aim of the fayre was to get town centre businesses out onto the street, providing a platform that encouraged the whole town out to "enjoy and discover what is on their doorstep".

The event on Sunday (August 15) was held in the Market Square where local companies each had a stall with lots of fun and games for residents young and old to try.

Visitors enjoy a spin class in the Market Square! Photo: BBC.

Founder of the group, Val Gascoyne, of Your Office Biggleswade, said: "I think it's safe to say it was a resounding success, helped without doubt by the great weather.

"Over 2,000 people came along to eat, drink, participate in village fete games - think smack the rat, hoops, tin can alley and buzzer - while we had Thomas the Tank engine, face painting, hair braiding and of course sweets and a bouncy castle, too.

"There were also several things you wouldn’t normally see on the town square, with the event having a truly unique start to the day, with Jones’ Fitness running two spin classes live in the square.

"The hospitality businesses were well represented with a Pimms stand by Rosso Lounge, cakes and treats from Dee Dees vegan café, goulash from Mama Rich, pastries and pasties from Gunns Bakery, bao baps plus cocktails from Stratton House, beer, and of course a coffee shop right in the centre.

The Manor. Photo: BBC.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere with a DJ until noon, then live music for the rest of the day from Red Strokes, Helen Lester Vocals and Allie Marie Hunter."

She added: "This event was a huge success and shows what businesses can do when they work together. We lost track of how many times we were asked about the next one and I'm pretty sure there will be another; we're thinking December."

To find out more, email: [email protected]

Your Office, Biggleswade. Photo: BBC.

The square was very busy. Photo: BBC.