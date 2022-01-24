'Sweet like' packets of cannabis found in Biggleswade prompt police warning to parents

Police are warning the public to be vigilant after empty 'sweet like packets that contain cannabis' were found in Biggleswade.

Community Officers were patrolling the town when they found the empty packets in the Mead End area.

And now Bedfordshire Police are warning the public to be vigilant as the packets may be attractive to children and young people.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "The packets were empty, however the packaging said the product contains THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis).

"Members of the public should be aware and stay vigilant. There are concerns about the attractiveness of these products to children and young people who may mistakenly ingest them.

"The effects of a child/young person ingesting THC are likely to be more profound than an adult so medical advice is advised.

"Please call NHS 111 for medical advice or 999 for an emergency response.

These empty sweet like packets that contain Cannabis, were found in the Mead End area (C) Bedfordshire Police - North Beds Police