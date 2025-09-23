The Little Free Library in the village of Langford has become very popular with the community

A new little free library on the playing fields in Langford is proving popular with villagers, with its motto of take a book, leave a book.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea was the brainchild of Langford resident Ellena White, who wanted to provide easy access to books, especially for those who cannot get to Biggleswade Library.

The little free library is located on the King George Memorial Playing Field in the centre of the village, and was set up thanks to a grant of £300 from Central Bedfordshire councillor for the Langford ward Drew Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellena explained there had been a great reaction to the installation of the little free library in the village.

“I remember putting in the last book during its set up, walking back to my car and within 30 seconds a young girl ran up to it and was very excited to swap a book out,” Ellena told the Chronicle.

“Later that day I also saw a family sat on the bench next to it all reading a book.”

The concept of the library is that individuals borrow a book and read it, and either return it when they have finished or replace it with another book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 85 books in the library of different genres, which are aimed at different ages.

Speaking about her plans for the space going forward Ellena said: “I want to ensure the library is well looked after and up to date.

“Lots of books have been kindly donated so I will ensure to regularly swap them out so there are always new books for people to enjoy.

“There is also a Facebook and Instagram page for the library where I plan to share seasonal book recommendations and posts on World Book Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The community should also look out for a Langford community Good Reads page where everyone can share their current reads and post reviews.”

The Langford Little Free Library is officially registered with The Little Free Library organisation, which has 200,000 little free libraries registered across 120 countries.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.