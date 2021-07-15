Talented youngsters help launch Sandy's new anti-litter campaign

Artistic youngsters have helped Sandy Town Council launch its new campaign against litter.

The council has launched the anti-litter campaign in response to local concerns about an increase in litter in the town’s recreation grounds.

As part of its Environmental Plan, Sandy Town Council will be upgrading its old concrete bins with new, larger bins at points around the town.

Winners Lois and Jessy with mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt.

The council ran a competition for children to design a poster that will encourage people to dispose of their litter properly.

The quality of the posters submitted made it hard to choose a single winner so Jessy Alexander, age 10 and Lois Wheeler, age eight were declared joint winners.

Lois’ design is simple, bold and eye catching, whilst Jessy’s poster, a poem in rainbow colours, is inventive and thought provoking.

Both winners attended a socially distanced meeting with the Mayor of Sandy,

Cllr Martin Pettitt, where they were presented with certificates of achievement.