Teenager, aged 15, arrested over crime in Biggleswade town centre
Police say the arrest relates to crimes involving a group of youths with the teenager arrested on suspicion of committing six offences.
A spokesperson for the Biggleswade Community Policing Team said in a FB post: “Pleased to let residents of Biggleswade know that after gathering all our evidence for the crimes that have been occurring in the town centre involving a group of youths, a 15 year old male was arrested for six offences. He was interviewed yesterday ( September 17) and is now on bail (with conditions) awaiting a CPS charging decision.
“We appreciate everyone's support with this on-going issue and hope to have more updates similar to this one for you soon.”