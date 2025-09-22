Teenager, aged 15, arrested over crime in Biggleswade town centre

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to a series of crimes in Biggleswade town centre.

Police say the arrest relates to crimes involving a group of youths with the teenager arrested on suspicion of committing six offences.

A spokesperson for the Biggleswade Community Policing Team said in a FB post: “Pleased to let residents of Biggleswade know that after gathering all our evidence for the crimes that have been occurring in the town centre involving a group of youths, a 15 year old male was arrested for six offences. He was interviewed yesterday ( September 17) and is now on bail (with conditions) awaiting a CPS charging decision.

“We appreciate everyone's support with this on-going issue and hope to have more updates similar to this one for you soon.”

