Stephen and Margaret at the oak tree in 2022, and planting it as children in 1953.

On Friday, June 3, the festivities began with a ‘Celebration Afternoon Tea’ in Tempsford Chapel, with 84 people tasting an array of delicious treats.

Liz Knott, the main organiser, along with her helpers, made sure the event "went off with a bang" and the afternoon was enjoyed by all.

A village spokesman said: "The main event was held on the Saturday, with an afternoon of fun and enjoyment.

"It was started by Adrian Besant, the chief organiser, who read out the Royal Proclamation, followed by the raising of the Jubilee flag.

"This was then followed by a Jubilee tree planting in the newly created Platinum Jubilee Picnic Area near Gannock Castle in the village."

A copper beech tree was planted by Stephen Gosling and Margaret Page (nee Beadle).

Stephen and Margaret were chosen because in 1953 – as the youngest children at Tempsford School - they planted a tree in the grounds of the Stuart Memorial Hall to commemorate the Queen’s coronation.

The spokesman added: "That tree has grown to an enormous size and is still flourishing today."

The afternoon continued with several five a side football matches, organised by chairman of Tempsford Football Club, Joe Lawrence, and several traditional children’s races organised by Meryl Besant.

There was also a bouncy castle, hog roast and refreshments.

The spokesman said: "Medals from the Tempsford Parish Council were awarded to all the winners of the various races and games at the conclusion of the day. Thankfully, we were blessed with fine weather.

"Sadly, the Sunday was a bit of a damp and cold day, but some hardy villagers did hold their own street celebrations under cover in their own gardens.

"The Tempsford Museum and Archives continued the celebrations with a very busy open day with lots of visitors who enjoyed free refreshments and Jubilee cake.

"A big 'thank you' to all the Tempsford organisations and to everyone who helped pull out the stops to make the celebrations go so well, and to all those who decorated their homes; you did Tempsford proud.

"To Her Majesty the Queen, Tempsford sends its whole hearted congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee.

