The Chocolatier in Sandy teaches young competition winners what it takes to be a chocolate expert

The young competition winners visited The Chocolatier in Sandy

The six children visited award-winning Sandy-based Aneesh Popat of The Chocolatier.

Local charity Creating Memories teamed up Aneesh to invite children with special educational needs, disabilities or life-limiting illnesses aged eight and over to design their very own chocolate creation.

The six winning designs were sold as part of a special box earlier this year, which helped raise money for the charity to continue its work with local families.

Creating Memories Founder Pritti Saggi approached The Chocolatier to collaborate on the special project for children last year as a way to bring joy, spark creativity and support local business.

And now the winners have visited the factory, met Aneesh and made their delicious chocolates – as well as tasting a variety of different chocolate flavours and toppings while learning about the chocolate-making process.

The youngster then rolled up their sleeves to get stuck in creating chocolate bars, lollipops, and cocoa-dusted truffles!

Aneesh said: “It was fantastic to meet these amazing children, who had all been so imaginative with their chocolate designs!

"I loved helping them to make some wonderful chocolate treats to enjoy, allowing them to get covered in chocolate and have some fun with the different flavours and combinations.