Young chocolatiers will see their delicious creations brought to life after winning a competition.

The six lucky youngsters took part in a competition run by award-winning Aneesh Popat, founder of The Chocolatier in Sandy and Bedford-based charity Creating Memories.

The youngsters from across Bedfordshire, who have special educational needs, disabilities or life-limiting illnesses, designed their very own chocolates to be judged by a panel of experts.

L to R: Pritti Saggi, Aneesh Popa, Patti Sloley and Jean-Christophe Novelli

More than 50 entries were received, and Aneesh, multi-Michelin Star award-winning chef Jean Christophe Novelli, fellow chef and Jean's colleague Patti Sloley and founder of Creating Memories Pritti Saggi were given the difficult task of picking the six winners.

The winning designs have now been used to create a special box of chocolates, which will help raise money for Creating Memories and create more moments to treasure for families.

Aneesh Popat said: "It was an absolute joy to see the amazing creations of these imaginative children.

"I have been inspired by their ideas and it has opened up a whole new world of chocolate combinations for me - I cannot wait to meet the little chocolate masters in person and to see them in the chocolate factory making yummy chocolates!"

The winning chocolates

Jean-Christophe Novelli said: “Firstly, I was blown away by the fantastic entries that were submitted. It is always wonderful to see children using their creativity.

"It was very difficult to narrow down the entries to just six as they were all amazing, such talented children.

"Secondly, I was honoured to be part of the judging panel for this special charity that is working so hard to help children live their dreams at a time when it is most needed. This is something very close to my heart."

The lucky winners have each received a box of the winning chocolates and will also have the opportunity (health and safety and Covid-19 restrictions permitting) to visit The Chocolatier’s factory to see how chocolate is made and have the chance to become mini chocolatiers making their own chocolate!

The chocolates are available for pre-order on The Chocolatier's website, costing £27.

The mouthwatering flavours are:

- Lemon & Lime Caramel with Salted Crisps

- Tropical Coconut Ganache

- Hazelnut Praline, Rice Crispies, Marshmallow and Mint

- Strawberry & Banana Toffee Ganache

- Hazelnut Praline, Honey Combe and Sesame

- Solid Chocolate with Marshmallow, Jelly Bean and Raspberry Pink Sugar

Creating Memories was founded in August 2018 to help children and adults in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire who are affected by a life-limiting or terminal illness, by granting their wishes and helping them to create memories to treasure forever.