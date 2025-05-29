The show must go on as countdown to Biggeswade Community Carnival begins

It’s carnival season in Biggleswade with a whole host of fun and games in store for all the family.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As ever the Biggleswade Community Carnival promises a fun day out celebrating this year’s theme, The Show Must Go On.

Fans of the popular Duck Race and Family Fun Day will be delighted to know it’s back this summer and promises to be bigger than ever with a funfair rides, bouncy castles, games, races, arts and crafts plus food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duck race kicks off carnival fun from Dan Albone car park on June 8 thanks to sponsors Harrisons Accountancy Ltd and Pellys Solicitors Ltd.

Biggleswade Community Carnival offers entertainment and fun for all the family

Shefford Majorettes will also be guests this year providing entertainment during the duck race and and the carnival parade day on June 21.

The event opens at 12noon with the first duck race scheduled for 2pm.

To avoid queues on the day organisers suggest buying ducks in advance from the Weatherley Centre or market stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ducks cost £2 per race with a first place prize of £25 up for grabs. Second place will receive £15 and third place £10.

The Duck Race sets sail from Dan Albone car park from noon on June 8

Visitors are asked to avoid parking in Royal Oak Close with all profits from the carnival stalls and events going back into the community charity fund.

A carnival spokesperson said: “Our ducks have been recruited so keep an eye out around town for them in training ready for our annual duck race and family fun day.

“There are some changes this year to streamline the duck purchasing queues, and to hopefully make your day significantly more enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a food festival, craft stalls, rides, a mini arena with demonstrations by local community group offerings with activities at Dan Albone car park and Biggleswade Town Cricket Club taking place from 12pm to 5pm.

“In memory of the great Bob Tuthill our annual darts tournament has been renamed in his honour.

“Sponsored again by PSP electrical and East Beds Dart League, it will be held on June 9 at Biggleswade Liberal Club.

The carnival pool party, sponsored by Everyone active Biggleswade, will be held on June 14 at 3pm. It costs £5 per person and those taking part must be able to swim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to enter the procession or hold a stall at the duck race should email [email protected]

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.