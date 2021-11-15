Thousands of crocus bulbs planted in Biggleswade to raise awareness of fight against polio

Rotary club members have been busy planting the bulbs

Thousands of crocus bulbs have been planted in Biggleswade to raise awareness of efforts to end polio.

Members of Biggleswade Rotary Club planted the 2,000 bulbs at Dan Albone Car Park and Franklin's Recreation Ground in partnership with the town council - which will not mow the areas in the sprint until the crocuses have flowered.

The purple crocus is the symbol of Rotary's Polio Relief Fund, chosen because the colour matches the dye painted on the fingers of children who have been immunised against polio.

The bulbs will flower in the spring

The Rotary club meets at Stratton House Hotel on Tuesdays at 12.30pm for 1pm lunch. On the fourth Tuesday of the month the meeting is held at 6pm for a 6.30pm buffet.