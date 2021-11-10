Over £20,000 has been raised for the family of Potton United's assistant manager after their one-year-old son was rushed to hospital after falling ill on holiday.

While in Crete with his family, one-year-old Harry Jackson was rushed to hospital on October 29. His organs started to fail and his heart was not working properly.

After multiple tests, scans, scares - such as a heart defect, diabetes and meningitis - the family was told a twisted small intestine had caused his body to go into a septic shock.

The family were on holiday when Harry became ill

The little boy is still in a coma as he recovers from life-saving surgery.

A fundraising page has been set up by Gareth Davies, who is close friends with Annie and Gary Jackson - the assistant manager of Potton United.

Gareth, who is the goalkeeper coach at Potton United, said: "It's devastating what has happened to the family, they were on holiday and then this happened, and they are still in Crete.

"I thought what could I do to help them with everyday life.

"They were at the beach when Harry got really ill, he was rushed to hospital and he remains in a coma.

"Harry has undergone major surgery to untwist his intestine, so far survived a 20 per cent survival rate, the worst case of sepsis the surgeon has ever seen and is currently in a coma where he will be for a while.

"It is touch and go and at one point they were not sure if he was going to make it.

"He has had quite a bit of his intestines removed, it is now a case of wait and see, they are waiting for his temperature to come down and seeing how his body responds.

"It’s a long road to recovery and the family will have to remain in Crete for the foreseeable future.

"This fundraiser will hopefully raise enough money to cover any medical bills that the insurance won’t cover, accommodation, food, toys for the little man when he wakes up and numerous other bits and bobs for the months ahead until we can get Harry home.

"No parent should go on holiday and have to face coming home without a child.

"The response to the page has been amazing, the target was £5,000 and we are now at £20,000.

"Lots of the donations have come from non league clubs and fans. Many of the clubs just about manage to get by so for them to donate is amazing.

"We had quite a large donation from a championship footballer, who wanted to remain anonymous, and lots of donations from the Potton community, including lots of toys for him when he wakes up."