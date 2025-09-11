Town celebrates growing popularity of annual Potton Show

The annual Potton Show was a riot of colour in celebration of the town's community and longstanding horticultural tradition.

Although the show in its current format started in 1973, organisers believe a Horticultural Show has been held dating as far back as 1914. It was then abandoned for many years until a group of enthusiastic local people got together to set up the traditional Potton annual flower and veg ‘village’ show as it is today.

To celebrate, visitors young and old have been busy for months and on show day had the opportunity to showcase their talents and impress the judges.

The hall and marquee were open to view exhibits with a presentation of prizes and awards. A fun auction followed with an opportunity to bid on a number of items including some of the prize winning exhibits.

The dazzling exhibits included this giant pumpkin, marrows and courgettes

A spokesperson said: "It was a great turnout on the day and we were delighted with the standard of exhibits.

"On the field we had - new this year - Children’s Story Time by Theatre of Widdershins, and entertainment by local musicians, playing - for one night only - as Pot'Noodle.

“There was also a fun scarecrow competition and children's bug hunt.”

The main show winners this year included:

These fun exhibits demonstrated creativity and imagination using fruits such as pineapple and melon

Show Winner: The Housden Cup – Mrs Gail Smith

Potton Show Top Tray: Colin Buxton Memorial Shield – Mr Ralph Dreyer

Overall 3-5 Yrs Winner: Junior Medal – Miss Amelia Woods

Overall 6-8 Yrs Winn er: Junior Medal – Mr Harvey Reynolds

Visitors were treated to a host of entertainers on a busy show day which proved a huge success

Overall 9-11 Yrs Winner: Junior Cup – Miss Chloe Wing

Overall 12-16 Yrs Winner: Jubilee Cup – Miss Anya Brooker.

Check the show’s website here for a full list of winners.

