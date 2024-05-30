Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 99-year-old Biggleswade D-Day veteran will unveil a special memorial bench to mark the 80th anniversary of the magnanimous military assault.

The community is honoured that resident Cyril Richardson RN – Biggleswade’s last living survivor – will join them on Thursday (June 6) for a service to commemorate the country's wartime heroes.

The anniversary event will take place at the Market Square from midday, including a display of vintage military vehicles and an evening beacon lighting ceremony, while the town will have the privilege of learning about Able Seaman Cyril's heroic actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cyril's granddaughter, Nicola Frood, said: "He [Cyril] was blown up on his second or third run to off-load ammunition and warlike stores onto Gold Beach. After recovery, his one abiding memory was of being in an army truck guarding German prisoners back to the beach for transfer to British 'PoW Cages' in the UK.

Images: Clockwise from top left - Cyril Richardson as a young man; Cyril during the present day; the D-Day event poster. Images: Nicola Frood. Poster: Town Council.

"He then went on to be re-mustered as Landing Craft Tank (LCT) crew and was dispatched to join the British effort to defeat Japan in the Far East. When they were approaching the South China Sea, they received the news that Nagasaki and Hiroshima had been nuclear bombed. They were diverted to the Dutch East Indies to repatriate Dutch and assorted nationalities back to their homes in Europe. Demob followed and the rest is a happy tale of love and family."

Cyril was born in Northampton on May 5, 1925, and joined the Royal Navy at Portsmouth, later moving to Plymouth for seamanship training. He achieved the rank of Able Seaman as he was approaching the age of 18 in 1943. The D-Day veteran has lived in Biggleswade since 1976.

Highlighting the town's wartime heroes, a Biggleswade Town Council spokesman said: "Amongst them, two of our own councillors who survived D-Day were Councillor Charles Cook and Councillor Vic Brunt, and Biggleswade residents Jock Beard who was a gunner in the Royal Artillery, and Cyril Richardson, the last local living survivor, who was engaged in active service on a Royal Navy ship which was sunk during the Normandy Landings. Cyril Richardson is the only living D-Day veteran in Biggleswade."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biggleswade Town Council, the Royal British Legion and the Shuttleworth Collection will be supporting the D-Day anniversary event in the Market Square.

Left: Cyril celebrates his 99th Birthday. Right: Cyril (bottom left) during his Navy days. Images: Nicola Frood.

The Shuttleworth vehicles, including a Bofors 40/60 Anti-Aircraft Gun, will be on display from midday until 4pm. At 2pm there will be a commemorative service at the war memorial, and food and drink stalls will open from 5pm onwards.

The lighting of the beacon ceremony will commence at 9pm, as beacons are lit across Great Britain and Normandy. Biggleswade's beacon will be lit by Andrew Dean from the council's Public Realm Team, symbolising "light over darkness".

Biggleswade Town Council stated: "D-Day was the turning point of the Second World War when the Allies landed on the beaches of Normandy to liberate Europe and defeat fascism. The town honours them and the other D-Day veterans in the naming of roads on Stratton Business Park: Normandy Lane, Montgomery Way, Pegasus Drive, Juno Place, Lancaster Way, and Gold Road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad