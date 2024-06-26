Town turns out to celebrate Potton butchers’ 100 years anniversary
More than 3,000 people joined the celebrations for Claytons Butchers in the town square on Saturday.
There was something for all the family with a free barbecue, live music and bands, bars, craft and charity stalls and games harking back to the days of 1924 with classic fair games, a coconut shy, giant buzz wire, cork shootout and a kids play area, and a free raffle for meat from the butchers.
Matthew Wrighton, who now runs the butchers with his wife Laura, a great granddaughter of its founder George Clayton, said the family had been overwhelmed by the response.
He said: “It went really well, far better than we expected, the turnout was huge. We had 2,000 tickets for the free barbecue but then it just kept going.”
George Clayton took over the original shop, then Clayton and Frosts, in 1924, with a shop in Gamlingay for a while as well. The business passed through his son Leonard and his son Neil, before his daughter Laura, and Matthew took over five years ago. Their son Harley is currently finishing an apprenticeship with plans to join the family firm.
Matthew, a chef by trade, first became involved after meeting Laura, and encouraged the firm to diversify into making their own hams, scotch eggs, sausage rolls and ready made meals. The shop, on Market Square, now does a roaring lunchtime trade and produces ready meals such as stir fries, curries and chicken kievs.
The business is also family oriented with Matthew’s mum Lorraine working in the shop, and other members joining in to help with the Christmas rush. The company has also branched out, with another shop in Childerley Gate near Cambourne.
Matthew said: “I’ve been approached by numerous people since Saturday asking if we could make it an annual event. Events in Potton are always well attended and people are very community minded.”
Among the community and local business stalls at the event was the Hearts for St John’s Moggerhanger, care home, who during the afternoon raised more than £700.
