Tractor snatched at Potton United break-in

Potton United is counting the cost after suffering a break in on Sunday.

Late on Saturday night (20/07/19) or in the early hours of Sunday morning (21/07/19), thieves broke into Potton United Football Club's ground, the Hollow, stealing a tractor and other equipment.

Assessing the damage at the Potton United ground

They gained access by breaking down part of an external wooden fence and subsequently vandalised concrete posts and metal railings surrounding the pitch before making off with the tractor.

A club spokesman said the damage will not impact on the forthcoming season and gave the following statement: “We're extremely disappointed this has happened when all of the committee, like all other football clubs, are volunteers.

"Over the years we have worked hard to improve the facilities at The Hutchinson Hollow—and it is recognised as one of the best grounds in the area. In spite of what has happened we will continue to improve the facilities”

If anyone can provide more information on the break-in please call the police on 101.

The damage at the ground

Founded in 1943, Potton United F.C. are based in Potton, Bedfordshire. The club are currently members of the Premier Division of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Last season The Royals finished 7th in the league.