Train passengers at Sandy Railway Station can now benefit from better information screens

Sandy Railway Station

New information screens have been installed at Sandy Railway Station as part of a multi-million pound investment programme by Govia Thameslink Railway.

The modern screens have the latest software and display technology meaning information is clearer and can be shown graphically (such as the length of the approaching train), and in a range of colours.

Importantly, they all meet the latest accessibility requirements.

They are also more reliable than the older generation, many of which GTR have now replaced.

Tom Moran, Managing Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We are installing plenty of new screens where our passengers told us they were most needed, as well as replacing some older screens with new ones.

"Putting additional screens towards the end of platforms encourages passengers to spread out. This helps minimise crowding at busy times, which also speeds up boarding and improves punctuality.

"We’ve also installed more screens near station entrances because providing information before passengers go through the gates can save them time and effort.”

The improvements are part of a network-wide, multimillion-pound programme involving more than 1,000 projects, many requested by local passenger and community groups, at 250 stations. Launched in September 2020, the programme is now over 90 per cent complete.

Planned or recently completed improvements at Chronicle Country railway stations include:

Arlesey: Car park bay enlargement, cycle security and seating

Biggleswade: Cycle parking, cycle ramp on stairs and landscaping