Training courses to run in Central Bedfordshire if you fancy becoming a bus driver

Friday, 11th February 2022, 5:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 5:20 pm
SSG Training is running a ‘step into bus driving’ course for people interested in becoming a bus or coach driver.
The company has partnered with Central Bedfordshire Council and bus operators to run the course which starts on Monday, February 28.
You are guaranteed an interview with a local bus operator upon completion of the course.
For more information, you can fill out the online self-referral form or email [email protected]