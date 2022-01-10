Tribute to 'kind, loving and thoughtful' Dunton man killed in collision in Potton

Luke Davey

The family of a man who died in a road traffic collision in Potton have paid tribute to him.

Luke Davey, 29, of Boot Lane, Dunton, died following a single-vehicle collision in Wrestlingworth Road on Friday, December 10.

Mr Davey’s family said: “Luke was a kind, loving and thoughtful son, brother, and friend to many.

“He was unique, with a cheeky smile that would light up any room he was in, that sparkle in his eyes and a cackling laugh that echoed so loud.

“His willingness to help and listen to others endeared him to all.

“He was an important part of various sporting communities, and his loss will be felt in the coming seasons. His energy and love of life was infectious and is sorely missed.

“Sadness and grief do not begin to explain the loss of his beautiful and cheeky personality.

“Rest in peace Luke, you’ll never walk alone.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Davey’s family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t yet come forward to get in touch.”