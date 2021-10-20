Two awards for Shuttleworth Veteran Aeroplane Society volunteer

A volunteer from Shuttleworth Veteran Aeroplane Society (SVAS) has been awarded two honours for his art and dedicated community work.

For his first commendation, Phil Jackson was delighted to receive The Guild of Aviation Artist's full membership, awarded by a ballot of full members at its annual exhibition.

The Guild of Aviation Artists is recognised throughout the world as the premier society for the promotion of aviation art, bringing together the worlds of art and aviation and staging exhibitions and events across the UK.

Matt receiving the DH88 Comet painting from Phil Jackson.

A SVAS Shuttleworth spokeswoman said: "Phil has sold aviation paintings at a number of charity auctions, including a painting of the DH88 Comet ‘Grosvenor House’ at an Auction of Promises last year fundraising in support of the Shuttleworth Collection.

"Won by Katie Redhead for her husband Dan, the painting was due to be presented to the winner at the The Guild of Aviation Artists 2020 annual exhibition at The Mall Gallery in London.

"Due to Covid-19 the 2020 exhibition was postponed and this year was online only, with a hopeful return to the live exhibition in 2022, and the painting was instead presented to Matt in front of the aircraft (pictured) at the collection.

"Phil will go on to receive his award at the GAvA AGM on March 27 at RAF Cosford in Shropshire."

Richard's Pride

The second accolade that Phil received was The Tony Harold Memorial Trophy, awarded by the Committee of the Vintage Aircraft Club, for noteworthy and regular support of VAC activities and aero artistic/literary ability, including Phil’s painting of 'Richards Pride' (depicting Richard Shuttleworth’s DH60X Moth).

The presentation for this award will be held at the Shuttleworth House on Saturday, November 20.

Phil, 66, whose art activities have taken place at Old Warden Aerodrome, said: "I was certainly over the moon when the Guild of Aviation Artist's and the Vintage Aircraft Club told me about the awards; it is really nice to be recognised in something I really enjoy doing!"

The SVAS spokeswoman added: "Phil leads monthly online ‘Art for All’ sessions via Zoom for the Shuttleworth Veteran Aeroplane Society (SVAS), which began in response to the COVID-19 lockdowns, allowing budding artists of all ages, including scouts and youth groups, to learn to draw vintage aircraft and vehicles.

"The 2021 series subjects are all exhibits full or part purchased by the SVAS and members. These sessions are free and attendees benefit from Phil’s artistic extensive experience made as easy to follow as possible!

"The online sessions will continue until December, with a return to in person sessions planned for next season."

Phil has been a member of The Guild of Aviation Artists for twenty-eight years, and enjoys using his talent, both as a volunteer and for fundraising.

He has led a number of free art workshops for young people, and his recent painting of Captain Tom was auctioned to raise money for the Papworth Hospital Foundation charity.

The talented artist now plans to auction more paintings to raise money for local causes.

The Shuttleworth Veteran Aeroplane Society (SVAS) is a charity that works to undertake fundraising and create a community of active volunteers to support the Shuttleworth Collection.