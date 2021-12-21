Two drivers die following three-car collision near Little Barford

Two drivers have died following a three-vehicle collision near Little Barford.

At around 5.30pm, on Thursday (December 16), a white Volkswagen Caddy van was traveling northbound on Little Barford Road towards St Neots when it collided with a blue Audi S4 and an orange Land Rover Discovery.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the van died at the scene. He has been named as 57-year-old Andrew Fresher.

Tim Dyer

The driver of the Audi - who has been named as Tim Dyer, 38 - was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

In a tribute to him, Tim’s family said: “Tim was a much-loved son, brother and friend.”

His brother said: “Tim was the most loveable, charming, charismatic, smart and funny brother I could have wished for. Everybody he met would say they were lucky to have known him and he could brighten any room he walked into.

“He never missed an opportunity for a joke or a laugh and lived life to the fullest. Totally fearless, always well dressed, immaculately presented and exuding class, Tim will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Detective Constable Neil Crosier, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in two lives lost and our thoughts are with those involved and their families.

“I’d urge anyone with information which could help us piece together the events leading up to this collision to get in touch. In particular we’d like anyone with dashcam footage to contact us, as it could be vital to our enquiries.”