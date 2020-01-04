Two HGV drivers killed in major M1 crash between Bedford and Milton Keynes junctions

Police are appealing for witnesses regarding today's (Saturday) major crash on the M1, in which two people have died.

Officers were called just before 6.45am to reports of a collision between two HGVs on the M1 southbound between Junction 13 and Junction 12.

Two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene

Emergency services attended and unfortunately both drivers of the HGVs were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

The southbound carriageway remains closed until further notice so police are able to carry out further recovery and investigative work.

Sgt Aaron Murphy from the Beds, Cambs and Herts road policing unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has taken the lives of two people so we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from around that time, so we can piece together the circumstances which led to this tragic incident.

“I’d also like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience during the recovery operation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or get in touch via our online reporting centre quoting Op Effervescence.