Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Universal Studios is set to open a theme park and resort at the former brickworks site in Kempston Hardwick.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s expected to create around 28,000 jobs across creative, hospitality and construction industries as well an an estimated £50 billion boost for the economy.

But while it’s still early days – with a planning application not yet formally submitted – you can already sign up to register your interest in a job at the new park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, more than 80,000 people have registered their interset in working at the park – with Universal saying around 80 per cent of them live in Bedford or the surrounding regions.

How the new Bedford borough-based Universal Studios UK theme Park might look. Copyright: Universal Destinations and Experiences

A statement on its project website says: “Since announcing our intent to proceed with this transformative project, subject to receiving the relevant planning consent approvals, strong interest and enthusiasm continues — including over 18,000 local residents, around 80 percent of whom live in Bedford or the surrounding regions, registering to receive job information, and around 2,000 suppliers expressing interest in working with us.

“We are excited about the significant opportunities our planned project presents and remain fully committed to ensuring our SDO application is thoroughly vetted.”

Job categories you can register your interest for include everything from landscaping to legal, and technology to entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or you could hedge your bets and sign up to hear about everything.

Universal says it’s “committed” to advertising available jobs to local people. Click here to find out more.

And that’s not all. Univeral is also on the lookout for businesses it could work with as the project gets off the ground.

It says: “Should the project receive planning consent, it is expected that there will be a significant number of opportunities for businesses created across a range of different sectors. We’re committed to advertising these to local businesses and will engage with the community at the appropriate time.”

You can register your interest at this page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Universal Studios Bedford has been given the government’s blessing – but it still has to go through a formal planning process. The final decision won't be made by any of the area’s councils though, and will be in the hands of the government. It’s expected to include a 30 day consultation.

Universal hopes that building work will begin in earnest in the latter part of this year, with a view to a 2031 opening date.