Council leaders have written to the Prime Minister backing plans for a Universal UK theme park to be created at Kempston Hardwick

Plans for a Universal Destinations & Experiences theme park have been given the thumbs-up by leaders of six local authorities.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Keir Starmer they emphasised the ‘transformative’ potential of the scheme at Stewartby which could create thousands of jobs.

They say the project would create 20,000 construction jobs and an additional 20,000 jobs generated in the supply chain during the resort’s operation.

This significant job creation also underlined the potential economic boost the project would generate, with the letter adding: “The investment will create a global destination in the heart of our region attracting millions of tourists. Additionally, the project’s scale will help set England’s South East Midlands as one of the foremost visitor destinations in Europe and the World.”

Laura Church, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council, said: “We know the importance of this Universal project getting the green light. The potential theme park and resort serve as a major draw for tourists, attracting millions of annual visitors, with many projected to come from Europe and overseas. It will also help bolster the UK's profile as a leader in the creative industries, a must-see visitor destination and business investment hub, resulting in growth for the region.”

The letter is signed by the chief executives and political leaders of Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton Borough, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire, and West Northamptonshire councils, demonstrating strong regional support for the project.

Tom Wootton, Mayor of Bedford Borough, added: "Everywhere I go, whether it's a local business, a school, or just walking around town, residents are constantly expressing their support for this project. Universal's engagement efforts have shown the same level of enthusiasm."

“We are writing to the Prime Minister in the Government’s first few days in office as local leaders. We want to show our unwavering support and commitment to working with Universal Destinations & Experiences to maximise the benefits for local communities. This investment represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure transformational economic growth and development for the region.”

Speaking at a public engagement event earlier this year, Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences, told Bedford Today the plans had been met with “overwhelming” support – adding it was the “most positive” reception it has ever received for one of its projects.

The letter states: "The project is a unique opportunity to promote the UK as a world-leading visitor destination and place for business investment. If supported by the UK government it will showcase our ability to deliver globally significant investment, for the benefit of generations to come."

It goes on to say the councils are working closely with the Office for Investment, Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, Department for Transport, and Minsitry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

And it says the "full benefits of the proposal" are set out in a business case that is currently being finalised by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport - which will include the impact of the project and necessary infrastructure improvements.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We recognise the tremendous excitement our theme parks and destinations bring, however, it is too early in the process to know the possibilities of featured attractions and experiences.”