Visit the Elf on the Shelf in Lower Stondon - and send your letter to Santa!

Youngsters are being invited to see the mischievous Elf on the Shelf in Lower Stondon in the run up to Christmas.

The elf will be hiding at the Barratt Homes Lavender Grange development and the Sales and Marketing Suite on Bedford Road - and will be visible during daylight hours right up until Christmas Eve.

Keen Elf-hunting children and families can visit the development to see the Elf’s latest antics, and can take a picture to share on social media with the #BDWElfontheShelf hashtag, to connect with other Elves across Barratt North Thames’ developments.

See if you can spot the elf on the shelf

Whilst children are searching for the Elf at the development, they are also invited to post their letters to Santa in a dedicated post box.

And if they pop it in the post box by noon on Friday (December 10) they'll get a letter back from Father Christmas.

Letters to Santa must include your full name and address, a stamp on the envelope and Santa's address at Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt North Thames, comments: “We are excited for the return of our popular Elf on the Shelf activity as the festive season gets underway.

"Last year, dozens of families had fun spotting our unique Elves, who turned up in all sorts of places – from the show home gardens to on the roofs of some homes!

"We hope the children and families at Lavender Grange and in Lower Stondon will enjoy the fun this year, as well as making use of our postbox to receive a personalised response from Santa.”