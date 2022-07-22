Volunteers wanted to help scrutinise Bedfordshire Police's 'use of force'

Bedfordshire Police wants volunteers to join the independent Use of Force scrutiny panel

If you’re passionate about the police and would like a say in ensuring their integrity, why not volunteer to join the independent Use of Force scrutiny panel?

Use of force covers everything from handcuffs to taser use, both effective tools in maintaining community safety when used correctly.

But Bedfordshire Police welcomes independent scrutiny to ensure the public’s rights are protected and upheld.

It has launched a recruitment drive to find new members to help hold the force to account and improve how police use of force is administered.

Spokesman chief inspector Hob Hoque said: ”Our volunteer panel members are a pivotal tool in ensuring transparency, as well as providing a voice for community concerns and to influence police actions.”

He said he wanted to encourage applications from all communities and age groups, including the younger generation, as well as people who’ve experienced use of force and stop and search.

He added the service would never be able to improve unless the public engaged: “This is your opportunity to get behind the change and make a real difference.

"The recruitment process for new panel members is open and available to everyone aged 16 and over, from all backgrounds and walks of life.

"We value the experiences that residents from our local communities can bring to improve our service to the public.”