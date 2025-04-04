Warning over rising WhatsApp scam threats targeting Central Bedfordshire residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trading Standards officers have issued a warning following reports from residents who have received suspicious WhatsApp messages.

The team at Central Beds Council say the messages can vary in tone but will commonly involve the sender attempting to trick you into thinking they are a family member or friend, by often claiming “Mum, I’ve lost my phone, so I’m using a friend’s…” or “Hi, this is my new number…”.

They may claim they need your help and ask you to transfer money into a bank account so an urgent bill or fine can be paid.

The sender may even exchange further messages with you in an effort to try and convince you into thinking they are someone you know, but their again they will eventually ask you to send them some money.

A spokesperson said: “These types of messages are scams. They are intended to obtain your money or your personal information.

“Our Trading Standards team is warning residents to act with caution if they receive a suspicious message similar to above. Despite what the sender claims, always take a moment to contact the person the sender is claiming to be, by using contact details you already have and never trust those being used or given in the suspicious message.

“Never engage or reply to these types of messages and instead block the number on your phone from further attempts to contact you.

“If you wish to report a suspicious telephone call or message to us, please call 0808 223 1133.

“Please help prevent others from falling victim to this type of scam, by telling your family, friends and neighbours about this alert.”