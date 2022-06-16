Wave and cheer as Biggleswade Community Carnival returns this Saturday!

The procession will start at 2pm from Biggleswade Academy with the theme of Let’s Go Travel, and will boast classic cars, a vintage bus, and even a special guest.

The Biggleswade Carnival Committee hopes residents can decorate the front of their homes and gardens to support the theme, and give the parade a wave and a cheer as it passes.

Hazel Clarke, chair, said: "We're really excited for it. As a child I remember being on the floats, and most of us are parents and grandparents; we want our children to have those special memories of Biggleswade and keep our small town community alive."

The late Henry Harris who died aged 81 in January (credit: James Harris). Right: The committee recently held a bingo night to support the carnival.

This year's parade is dedicated to Biggleswade man Henry Harris who died in January and was a big carnival supporter.

It will start from Biggleswade Academy and travel along Dells Lane, the town centre, and Shortmead Street, before finishing in Sun Street and stopping at Preen and the Harris family's yards.

"People can come and admire the cars here," added Hazel.

The carnival court.

The carnival court are: King Callum Hoar, Queen Vinaya Patel, Prince George Wellington, and Princess Isabella Wilmshurst.

Charity organisations and youth groups will also be taking part.

Hazel thanks everyone who has supported the event, including its duck race on June 11, which raised over £1,500 for the carnival.

To fundraise, there will also be a parade quiz night on June 20 at 7.15pm in the Rugby Club, and a pamper session at Maxwells Hair Salon at 6pm on June 21.

Left: The fundraising darts night winners sponsored by PSP Electrical (The Carnival Committee thanks the runners up and the winners for donating their prize money). Right: the duck race.

To find out more or book a place: https://www.facebook.com/Biggleswade-community-carnival-104793400993793