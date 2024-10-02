“We are absolutely gutted" Event raising 'critical' funds for Moggerhanger hospice cancelled due to flooding

Flooding has left the route of the Starlight Hike unpassable

A flagship fundraising event in aid of a hospice charity has been cancelled due to flooding.

Sue Ryder’s Starlight Hike was set to take place next weekend (October 12) – but flooding has left the route unpassable, with more heavy rain anticipated.

The charity was hoping to raise around £42,000 for end of life care at the event, and says the cancellation is a “huge blow”, leaving a hole in funding when costs are increasing, and more people are predicted to need its support.

Allison Mann, service director for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, said: “The care our nursing, medical and hospice support teams give is heavily reliant on the generosity of our supporters and vital fundraising events like Starlight Hike. The funds which are raised at this event are critical for us and our ability to be there when it matters for people who are dying or grieving.

“Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford is one of two events Sue Ryder has had to cancel in the region owing to the adverse weather meaning a double blow for the charity especially so when the cost of delivering our care is increasing and we know that more people are going to be in need of the care and support we can give.

"If you can, please do consider supporting us by making a donation at sueryder.org/SLHDonate.”

Cheyenne Smith, regional head of hospice fundraising for the Sue Ryder hospice, said, “We are absolutely gutted that we have had to take the really tough decision to cancel this year’s events.

“Not only are they the biggest fundraising event in our calendar, but also poignant events for many people, giving them the chance to come together and celebrate their loved ones.”

“We are so sorry for all our supporters and volunteers who we know will be feeling just as disappointed as we are. They put so much passion and love into making this event so very special and I want to thank them and our sponsor Concept Event Solutions for their kind ongoing support.”

“We know we are not the only people impacted by the flooding. Our thoughts go out to the people who are also being so adversely affected.”

More than 400 walkers and 120 volunteers were due to attend the event.

But severe flooding in Everard's Meadow, and along the Great Ouse River embankment in Bedford, where the walkers were due to follow their starlit route has combined with a forecast for ongoing heavy rain leading up to the event.

“Sadly, the site has become waterlogged and the route impassable, therefore we just had to make this decision to keep all our participants, volunteers, and hospice staff safe,” Cheyenne added. “Everyone’s safety must come first.”

All registered participants are being contacted and offered the option to move their registration to an alternative event or receive a full refund.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike events taking place in the Thames Valley (Reading), Worth Valley (Yorkshire), Leeds and Cheltenham this month are unaffected by adverse weather and will be taking place as planned.

For more information please contact Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice Community Fundraising team on [email protected] or by calling 01767 642412.