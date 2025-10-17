Weird in the Wade Biggleswade podcast wins true crime award

Weird in the Wade is celebrating further success after winning best True Crime Podcast at the Independent Podcast Awards on Wednesday night (October 15).

The podcast features all that's weird, wonderful and little off kilter in Biggleswade and should appeal to those who ‘like your history dark, spooky or just quirky’.

The podcast was started in May 2023 and has since won a British Podcast Award in 2024 for best history podcast, and now picked up the best true crime podcast gong at the Independent Podcast Awards.

Nat Doig researches, writes, presents and produces the podcast at her home in Biggleswade.

Natalie Doig in Potton Woods, a spooky area explored in her podcast 'Weird in the Wade'.

Nat said: "I'm thrilled and a little flabbergasted to win best true crime podcast at the Independent Podcast Awards. I entered the awards in the hope to raise more awareness not just for Weird in the Wade but one of the cases it covered.

"Weird in the Wade features a number of historical true crime episodes including ones about the witch trials, the Potton Poisoner, highway men, body snatchers and other 19th century crime in Biggleswade. In February this year I featured the case of Biggleswade Man. The episode was in partnership with Locate International. It was this episode (along with two others) that were submitted to the judges at the awards.

Nat explained: “Biggleswade Man is a 27-year-old missing persons / unidentified body case and I really hope someone holds the key to finding out who this man was. Known locally as Old Ragbones, this man was described as gentle, polite and well spoken. He worked odd jobs and lived an itinerant life. He then sadly died of a brain tumor alone in a tent, in some woods by the A1, near to Franklins Rec. He must have family, friends and colleagues who miss him.

"If you listen to one episode of weird in the wade please make it the Old Ragbones episode. You might just hold the key to solving this mystery."

Images of the man and tattoo produced by the University of Dundee Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification

The podcast was acquired by BBC Sounds in October 2024 and returns with a new series on Monday, October 27, with fortnightly episodes. You can listen to the podcast on BBC Sounds or wherever you get your podcasts.

