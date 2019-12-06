Who's contesting North East Beds? Candidates reveal why they're standing and what they will do for you

As Britain prepares for a General Election on December 12, we asked each of the five candidates contesting North East Beds why they're standing and what they will do for you if elected.

RICHARD FULLER (Conservative)

I have a passion for the creativity, innovation and potential of small businesses and am eager to put this life experience to work in Parliament.

As a supporter of Brexit and our democracy, my main priority is to pass the deal secured by the prime minister so we can start building the new relationship with our European friends and make progress on other political priorities that have been stalled.

The country needs to move on from this period of delay. Labour offer you the prospect of two more referendums and the Liberal Democrats do not want to recognise the public vote to Leave.

Locally I will focus on increasing availability of GPs and gaining more funds for policing in our towns and villages. If elected, I will secure an early meeting with rail companies to improve services and seek funding from the Conservatives’ pledged £29bn for strategic road improvements for the A1 realignment.”

The candidates for North East Beds

JULIAN VAUGHAN (Labour)

I believe our community is enriched when we care for everyone within it. I promise that I will do all I can to support the most vulnerable in our constituency. I will be a champion, not just for the people who shout the loudest, but for those who have no voice at all.

No issue is more important than the climate emergency. We will take urgent action. I will prioritise a return of effective community policing across NE Bedfordshire so you, your family and your property are protected.

I will continue to campaign for better access for people with disabilities, a safe cycle network and regular bus services for our villages. I will prioritise genuinely affordable housing and facilities for our communities.

I will be the strongest advocate for NE Bedfordshire, backed up by a party that will protect our NHS and restore our public services. Only a vote for Labour can ensure this.

DANIEL NORTON (Liberal Democrat)

Daniel is one of Bedfordshire’s leading campaigners against Brexit. He led the campaign for the European elections in May where the Liberal Democrats beat both Labour and the Conservatives.

He has lived in the constituency, in Stevington, for 15 years and has campaigned in favour of local renewable energy projects, improved rail services, to reduce speeding in the villages and demand better public services for rural residents. A vote for Daniel is a vote to stop Brexit and build a brighter future for North East Bedfordshire.

PHILIPPA FLEMING (Green)

I have lived and worked in and around Bedfordshire for over 30 years. I am a qualified nursery nurse and have worked across the county including Sharnbrook and Bromham. I have experience of working for social services when under control of Bedfordshire County Council, for the leaving care team, and as a database administrator. I had to give up my career due to hypermobility spectrum disorder, but I work as hard as I can to raise awareness of the progressive policies of the Green Party.

I, myself, am facing issues brought about by austerity. I know only too well how many people are now struggling with basic issues. I want to change that.

I am convinced more than ever that the Green Party are the only party that can take us into the future and make the necessary changes needed in this country with our green new deal.

ADAM ZERNY (Independent)

I’ve lived in Potton for 13 years and have been an Independent councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council for eight years. If elected I will:

- Ensure Brexit is resolved so the country can move on

- Continue to fight overdevelopment in our area

- Get us more rural policing

- Demand ‘No housing without infrastructure’

- Protect the environment locally and nationally.

Vote for an Independent candidate. Someone who does not have a party to tell them what to think and how to vote. I’m the only one who can win this seat from the Conservatives. Labour and the Liberal Democrats have never won here. At the last local election I won 87 per cent of the vote in Potton ward.

Make your vote count. Make a real difference. Vote for someone who lives in your area, who will put our communities before party politics, and who has been getting things done for eight years.