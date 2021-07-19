Woman in her 20s suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Stotfold collision

Police area appealing for information

A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a road traffic collision in Norton Road in Stotfold on Friday (July 16).

At around 3pm, a black Triumph motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision at the roundabout on the junction with the A507.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed in order to deal with the incident. It was reopened at around 7.30pm.

The rider of the motorcycle, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where she remains with potentially life-changing injuries.

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and would like hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the car or bike at the roundabout, or prior to the incident, or who was in the area around this time and has dashcam footage.”