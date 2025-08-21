A woman in her 70s was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in a vehicle following a road traffic collision in Sutton yesterday (August 20).

Miraculously, police say she only suffered minor injuries.

Fire crews from Biggleswade and Sandy were called to the incident on Biggleswade Road, Sutton, at 1.37pm on Wednesday. The collision involved a car and a van.

Firefighters used hydraulic small tools to release a 77-year-old woman trapped in a vehicle. The woman was left in the care of the ambulance service.

A Beds Police spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.30pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a van on Biggleswade Road, Sutton.

“Both drivers suffered minor injuries – with one being taken to hospital for further checks.”