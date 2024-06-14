Young Biggleswade boy with heart of gold raises £128 for people in need

Seven-year-old Oskar Turner prepares for his fundraising make and bake sale. He also sold some of his toys to fundraise for The Need Project.

A caring seven-year-old St Andrew’s West schoolboy sold some of his toys and helped his mum bake cakes to fundraise for charity.

Oskar Turner – who’s cricket crazy and also a dedicated Beaver – told mum Molly he’d like to do something for a local homeless charity and after some research, she came up with The Need Project.

It’s a church initiative to help relieve people in central Bedfordshire facing poverty or financial hardship.

Molly – a stay-at-home-mum to Oskar and three-year-old Lily – says: “Oskar is such a lovely thoughtful boy and came up with this idea by himself. He’s also very conscious of helping the planet and is a keen litter picker."

She adds: “Oskar decided on a bake sale project, and then suggested selling toys he no longer plays with. He did a lot of the baking with me.”

The Biggleswade-born Year 2 pupil says modestly: “I just wanted to help homeless people. I was a bit nervous organising it in case no one came but I felt amazed by how much money I raised.”

He’d now like to arrange more bake sales for different charities.

Molly says: “We are all very proud of him, always.”

A spokesperson for The Need Project thanked Oskar for his amazing donation and said: “We are so grateful that you wanted to sell your toys and make some cakes to raise money for us. It is very much appreciated.

"We really are very grateful for children like you who donate to help us feed local people who need food. Please keep up the good work.”