Picture yourself living in Fairfax - an elegant £2.25 million home set in a private estate

Fairfax is a beautifully stylish modern home set in a private estate.

The lovely gardens and grounds extend to an impressive 1.78 acres.

The property, in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, is available for £2.25 million through Michael Graham.

Built just under three years ago in the private estate of Node Park, as a resident of the estate you will also be free to enjoy 15 acres of communal parkland which include a tennis court and formal gardens.

With a massive 3,500 sq ft of living space over two floors, you’ll be swept off your feet from the moment you walk into the impressive entrance hall.

Light and bright and beautifully designed and decorated throughout, the house boasts three main reception rooms and four double bedrooms all of which have ensuite bathrooms designed to the highest specification.

If you like to cook and entertain, this property is a dream come true.

The fabulous fitted kitchen has an oversized central island and a bank of four ovens - no worries about cooking Christmas dinner in this house.

The dining area looks out over the garden and has bi-fold doors to a large terrace area and the triple aspect sitting room has a log burner so you can stay toasty whilst enjoying fabulous garden views from there too.

On the first floor the galleried landing has doors to a balcony overlooking the front – the outside is brought into this house at every opportunity.

This lovely property is approached through electric gates and both the front garden and the private rear garden are laid to lawn with mature hedge and tree borders.

There is also a pretty detached double garage with a workshop, offering scope for a multitude of uses.

Codicote is the nearest village to Node Park and has a selection of local shops, a restaurant, three pubs, a butcher and two garden centres.

The market town of Hitchin six miles away has an open-air market every Tuesday and Saturday, and a thriving high street guaranteed to meet your every need seven days a week.

Fifty trains a day head to London Kings Cross from Hitchin, the fastest of which reach the city in just 24 minutes.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-TYR185238 for more information.