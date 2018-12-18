Police confirm teenager died in river in Arlesey

Police have identified a teenager whose body was discovered in a river in Arlesey on Sunday (16 December).

Emergency services were called to farm land near Mill Lane at around 11.20am to reports of a body in the water. A 17-year-old boy was recovered from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner, who will release further details in due course.

The boy’s next of kin have now been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

Members of the public and media are thanked for their assistance in the appeal.

On social media, residents in Arlesey said they had seen large groups of young people making their way to the train station in Arlesey early on Sunday mornng. Seeveral said they believed there had been a rave in the area on Saturday night.