Police hunt missing Sandy girl, 13, who has links to Milton Keynes

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Sandy who has links to Milton Keynes.

Atlanta Butler was last seen on Thursday at 7.45am in Winchester Road, Sandy.

Atlanta Butler

She has medium length straight red/ brown hair, blue eyes and is around 5”1.

She may be wearing a mustard yellow hoody with the word ‘Weekender’ on and a thin strap handbag.

Officers believe she may be in London but also has links to Milton Keynes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 198 of 5 December.