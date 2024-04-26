Police release pictures of missing Lola who could be in Arlesey

She was last seen last night
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:08 BST
Missing LolaMissing Lola
Missing Lola

Police have released these pictures of missing Lola – who they believe could be in Arlesey.

Police say she was seen at Leighton Buzzard.Railway Station at 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday) and is believed to have been travelling to Arlesey.

She is white, slim and around 5ft 8ins. She is believed to have been wearing a black puffer jacket with a fur-lined hood, black jeans and black and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 385 of 25th April.

