Missing Lola

Police have released these pictures of missing Lola – who they believe could be in Arlesey.

Police say she was seen at Leighton Buzzard.Railway Station at 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday) and is believed to have been travelling to Arlesey.

She is white, slim and around 5ft 8ins. She is believed to have been wearing a black puffer jacket with a fur-lined hood, black jeans and black and white Nike Air Force trainers.