Alistair Burt to step down as North East Bedfordshire MP: Opponents pay tribute

Alistair Burt has been saluted by his political opponents after announcing that he would step down as an MP at the next general election.

Daniel Norton, Lib Dem parliamentary spokesperson for North East Bedfordshire, saluted Mr Burt’s courage.

He said: “It’s a sad day when traditional Conservatives like Alistair Burt feel unwelcome in their own party over Brexit.

“Nobody voted for the disastrous no-deal Brexit that Johnson and Cummings are trying to force through, and Alistair is demonstrating great courage to defy his own party and block it.

“Following the recent European elections it has become clear the choice is between the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit party in North East Bedfordshire - without decent Conservatives like Alistair, the only way to stop the Brexit Party will be to vote Lib Dem.”

Julian Vaughan stood for Labour against Mr Burt two years ago, and said that losing figures like Mr Burt put the Conservatives in danger of lurching to the far right.

He said: “There are many issues that Alistair and I disagreed on, and I regret that he has supported a government which has failed to resolve the burning injustices that it has inflicted on so many in the UK.

“However, while running against him as the Labour candidate in 2017, and in my dealings with him since, Alistair and his staff have been unfailingly courteous and willing to work together on issues for the benefit of the North East Bedfordshire constituency.

“His measured approach will be missed in an increasingly dysfunctional Conservative Party, whose populist lurch to the far right threatens immense damage to our society. I wish him and his staff all the best in the future.”

