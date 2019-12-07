Biggleswade Christmas Fair and lights switch-on ‘bigger and brighter every year’

Biggleswade was full of Christmas cheer on November 22 when families gathered in the Market Square for the annual lights switch-on and seasonal fun and games.

The town council had laid on festive treats including children’s competitions, a visit from Santa, a Christmas market, fairground, street food and ‘Christmas stars’.

Credit: June Essex.

Cllr Mark Knight said: “Overwhelming community support ensures the Christmas Fair gets bigger and brighter every year, made possible thanks to the many volunteers, organisations and council staff who were most generous with their time and support, and aided by fair weather. This year was no exception.

“By early evening, the Market Square felt reminiscent of Wembley Way before a concert: a tree-lined sea of people enjoying the festivities, craft stalls, street food and even a fire engine. Many shops and cafe’s stayed open late too.

“After the classic countdown, and right on cue, the Christmas lights instantly transformed the town centre and children squealed with excitement.

“Buoyed with the growing popularity of recent town centre events, I know that the town council is considering a calendar of additional events for 2020.”

