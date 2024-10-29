Biggleswade community groups gifted over £10k of funding thanks to town council

Community groups at the heart of Biggleswade have been gifted over £10,000 worth of funding.

Biggleswade Town Council met on Tuesday, October 8, where grants totalling £10,936.99 were awarded to 13 organisations based in the town.

Community grants were awarded to the following groups:

> Bloomin' Well CIC: £500

Biggleswade Town Council. Image: Google Maps.

> Biggleswade Sea Cadets Unit 36: £2,000

> 2nd Biggleswade (St Andrews) Guides: £125

> Biggleswade and District Camera Club: £2,000

> Biggleswade Community Group: £1,500

> Biggleswade Community Safety Group: £448.99

> Biggleswade Good Neighbours: £488

> Biggleswade Warm Spaces: £250

> Magpas Air Ambulance: £325

> Masters of Defence: £1,000

> Biggleswade ATC Squadron (Royal Air Force Air Cadets): £1,500

> Spring House Community Mental Health Team: £500

> Veg Box Donation Scheme: £300

The Chairman of the Finance and General Purposes Committee, Councillor Duncan Strachan, said: ‘The town council is once again pleased to be available to help support a variety of very worthy causes in the local community with grant funding.

"We hope that the grants awarded will help a wide variety of people in the local area."

The town council is now encouraging other organisations to apply for funding. To submit an application, please click here to download the form.

Applications are considered twice in a financial year at the meetings by the Finance and General Purposes Committee.

The deadline for applications for the second cycle of grant application is February 28, 2025. The applications will be considered on March 18, 2025.

Has your group benefitted from a grant? Email: [email protected] and tell us how they have helped you.